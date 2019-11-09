Traders Purchase High Volume of Tronox Call Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,924% compared to the typical daily volume of 362 call options.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tronox by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tronox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 3.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.