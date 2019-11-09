TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Down 25.5% After Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price fell 25.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $16.12, 3,915,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 852% from the average session volume of 411,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 62.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,833 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 122.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $761.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 1.73.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

