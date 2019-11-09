TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 1,600,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,181. The company has a market cap of $761.78 million, a P/E ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TPI Composites to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,823 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

