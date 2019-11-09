Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. 456,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 419,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,553,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

