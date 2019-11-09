Total (NYSE:TOT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 87.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Total has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Total by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.