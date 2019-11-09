Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Total Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.57. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,913.92. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,430,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,830 shares of company stock worth $720,271 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.