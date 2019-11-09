Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Total Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.57. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.00.
In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,913.92. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,430,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,830 shares of company stock worth $720,271 over the last three months.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.