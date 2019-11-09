Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

Shares of TIH opened at C$70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$71.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,445. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total value of C$63,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,170. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $196,935 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

