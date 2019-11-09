Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.72. 953,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

