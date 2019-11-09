Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. 127,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $569,044.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.