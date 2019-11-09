Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $321,733.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $321,733.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005263 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000437 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000272 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

