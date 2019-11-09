Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 96130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

