Tidex Token 1-Day Volume Hits $74,836.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $74,836.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.01467218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00121443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

