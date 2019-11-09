Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDW. TheStreet downgraded Tidewater from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

TDW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,786. The company has a market cap of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $125.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,644.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

