Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in istar in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,018,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,849,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,497.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $162,872.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 308,891 shares of company stock worth $8,529,291. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

istar stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 404,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,855. The company has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. istar Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.65 million. istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. istar’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

