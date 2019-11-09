Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $316,000 Investment in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 554,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,136,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $220,080 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ECA. Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Shares of ECA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 21,230,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,784,688. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

