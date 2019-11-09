Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $219,000 in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 106.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

