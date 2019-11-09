Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 10,200 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,419. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,463.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

