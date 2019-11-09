Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $645,996.00 and approximately $6,291.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.44 or 0.07332769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

