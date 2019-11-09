ThoreNext Price Reaches $8.06 on Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $174.47 million and $182,934.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $8.06 or 0.00090971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00224910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01470060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00120763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

