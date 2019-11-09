Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,005,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,749,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,721,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 127,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter.

MRVL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 6,349,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,933 shares of company stock worth $6,598,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

