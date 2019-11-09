Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,976 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 777,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $89,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,723. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.83. 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

