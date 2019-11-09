TheStreet Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48. The company has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.