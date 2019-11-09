THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,237.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $7,237.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Coinrail and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,275,839,774 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, LATOKEN, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.