Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Textron by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

