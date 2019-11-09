Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,042 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Repligen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Repligen by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Repligen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

