Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $100.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

