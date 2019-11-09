Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.49 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

