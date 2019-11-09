Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Leidos by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after acquiring an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 10,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after acquiring an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Leidos by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

