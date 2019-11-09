Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,565 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 950,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares during the period.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.