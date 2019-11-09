Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,192,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,413,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.