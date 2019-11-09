Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,192,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,413,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

