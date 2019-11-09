Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Tennant worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,281,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tennant has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,700,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $336,015.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,932,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.