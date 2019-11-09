Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THC. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $160,344.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 101.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $11,983,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $10,436,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

