Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.