TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on T. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.17.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$44.32 and a twelve month high of C$51.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

