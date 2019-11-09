TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 524,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. TELUS has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

