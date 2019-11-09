Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

