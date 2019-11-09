TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.30%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.