Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Tecnoglass and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 58,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,171. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $392.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

