Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TATE. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 738.13 ($9.64).

Shares of LON:TATE traded up GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 655 ($8.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

