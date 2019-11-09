Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.17.

Shares of TKO traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.59. 55,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,269. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$86.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,397.92.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

