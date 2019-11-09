Tarush Trading 42% Lower This Week (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Tarush has a market capitalization of $530,935.00 and approximately $580,188.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tarush has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Tarush token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hubi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00224641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.01457884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00120523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tarush Profile

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

