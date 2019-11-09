Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,608,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.15. 2,779,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

