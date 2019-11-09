Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

TRGP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.78. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

