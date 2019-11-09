Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$1.81. 3,246,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $390.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

