Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.81. 3,246,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of $390.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

