TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $53,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $28,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.04.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.96 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

