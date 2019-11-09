Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on RPC from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $4.90 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.36 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $943.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

