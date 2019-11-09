Synovus Financial Corp Has $530,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

GD opened at $185.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

