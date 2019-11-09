Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,260,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 51,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.