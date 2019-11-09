Synovus Financial Corp Buys 510 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

